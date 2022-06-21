Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has expressed his delight at having managed to beat off competition to sign Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United and backed him to be one of the Championship’s top ‘keepers.

Following a series of loan spells, the 25-year-old finally bid adieu to the club of his childhood to move to the Championship side on a three-year deal.

There was interest in Woodman from an unnamed Premier League club, who were trying to snatch him away from the jaws of the Lilyhwites.

However, there were not going to be any hiccups following Preston’s discussions with Newcastle, with the deal now being officially complete.

Lowe is thrilled to have held off competition for Woodman, who he believes is going to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship.

“We were aware Freddie wanted a new challenge and I’m really pleased we’ve got it done”, Lowe told his club’s official site.

“We’ve beaten off some competition for Freddie as he’s seen what we’re trying to build here at Preston North End.

“We feel he’s going to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship.

“His attributes are playing out from the back and his goal saving of course, so he’ll be a top player for us and we’re really excited to start working with him.”

Woodman progressed through Newcastle United’s academy but never got the chance to get a foothold in the first-team, managing just nine appearances in eight years.