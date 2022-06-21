Leeds United are keen on snapping up Arnaud Kalimuendo from Paris Saint-Germain, but no decision will be taken on his future before he returns from his summer break at the end of this week.

The Whites struggled in front of goal last term with first choice striker Patrick Bamford sidelined for the majority of the campaign owing to niggling injury issues.

Leeds did not have a senior striker to replace the England international last term, something which they are keen to address in the ongoing window.

The Yorkshire giants have zeroed in on PSG starlet Kalimuendo, who impressed in Ligue 1 on loan at Lens last term.

Leeds are claimed to have tabled a €20m offer for the 20-year-old, while the player’s entourage are discussing his future with the PSG hierarchy.

And according to French daily La Voix Du Nord, no final decision will be taken on Kalimuendo’s future before he returns from his summer holiday at the weekend.

PSG have put a €22m price tag on the striker’s head, while it is claimed that they want to include a buy-back clause in any deal for him.

Leeds have already completed three signings this summer and it remains to be seen whether Kalimuendo will also join Jesse Marsh’s group of new recruits.