Scotland Under-21s coach Scot Gemmill has acknowledged that it is widely expected Calvin Ramsay is destined to be a top player, but stressed the onus is on the Liverpool new boy to prove that.

The Reds snapped up Ramsay from Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen earlier this summer, adding him to their squad as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ramsay was named SFWA Young Player of the Year last season and is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents to come out of Scotland in recent years; Aberdeen pocketed a record fee from his sale.

Scotland Under-21s head coach Gemmill, who knows Ramsay well, acknowledged that most of the football community is backing him to develop into a top talent in the coming years.

But Gemmill stressed that it is up to Ramsay to prove that he can become one of the top players in his position by kicking on with his development at Liverpool, which he insists is a very good place to do that.

“He’s got a good mix of attacking qualities and also defensive qualities”, Gemmill told The Athletic.

“He’s still trying to confirm his talent.

“Everybody thinks he’s going to be a top player, but he has to go and prove it and confirm that

“He’s in a very good place to do that.

“Liverpool’s recruitment has been incredible in the last few years, if not longer, so the fact that they’ve identified Calvin is a huge feather in his cap.

“But he has to keep going and do more.”

Ramsay’s compatriot Andrew Robertson has established himself as a key player at Liverpool over recent campaigns and the teenager will be determined to do the same in coming seasons.