Kris Boyd insists that Rangers do not need to cash in on striker Alfredo Morelos now, but he is sure they will sit down with potential suitors if bids come in.

Morelos has been an important player for Rangers in recent seasons, leading the line for them in both domestic and European competition.

He helped Rangers to a deep run in the Europa League last term, but missed the final part of the season due to injury, in what was a blow for the Gers.

Morelos has been linked with an exit from Rangers this summer and Boyd admits that such speculation is no surprise.

The Gers legend though thinks that Rangers are in a strong position as they do not need to sell Morelos in the ongoing transfer window.

“Alfredo Morelos has done really well in a Rangers jersey and every single transfer window since he’s been at the club there’s been talk that he’s going to leave”, Boyd told Sky Sports News.

“There will come a day when he does, but Rangers are in a good position and they don’t have to sell.”

He admits however that Morelos will be available for the right price and Rangers will sit down with suitors if they are approached for the striker’s services.

“There’s room to negotiate with teams, and every single player in Scotland has a price tag”, he said.

“If someone want to go out and meet that valuation then I’m sure Rangers will speak about it.”

Sevilla have been linked with a move to try to sign Morelos this summer and if Rangers do not sell then the striker will be able to agree a pre-contractual agreement with a foreign club in January.