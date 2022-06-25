Luton Town manager Nathan Jones believes that Newcastle United new boy Nick Pope will quickly win over the St. James Park fans due to the game-changing saves he will make.

After six seasons at Burnley, the 30-year-old has joined the Magpies on a four-year contract, with the transaction reportedly costing £10m.

While a member of the academy at Charlton Athletic, Pope worked with Jones, who was at the club as a coach, and the now Luton boss got an up-close look at him.

Jones is certain that the 30-year-old will quickly gain popularity among the crowd due to his ability to produce match winning performances.

The Luton manager insisted that Pope is proactive in the box, performs the fundamentals of goalkeeping effectively, and is confident that he is amongst the best in the world at stopping shots.

“He’s very proactive in and around his box and just does the basics extremely well”, Jones told The Athletic.

“He’s not as fashionable as other goalkeepers but he’s better than them.”

“He does the fundamentals brilliantly.

“I have no doubt he’ll become a real fan favourite at Newcastle — not because he’s going to be pinging it around, but because he’ll make game-changing saves.”

“Saving-wise, there’s no one better”, he added.

Pope made his England debut in 2018 as a substitute against Costa Rica in a friendly and will be hoping that his move to Newcastle will put him front and centre ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this winter.