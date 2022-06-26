Rangers are set to give young defender Leon King a bigger role in the squad after being impressed by his commitment this summer, according to Football Scotland.

The 18-year-old was given opportunities in the first-team last time around with most of his appearances coming during the business end of the season.

He was even named on the bench on a few occasions in the Europa League and is hopeful of adding to his senior appearances when the 2022/23 season kicks off.

King has done no harm to his chances by doing double gym sessions with team-mate Josh McPake, even before pre-season at the club officially begins.

While the rest of the squad enjoy their summer holidays, the duo have been attending training sessions, in the process catching the attention of the coaching staff.

Rangers, impressed with King’s commitment, intend to give him more opportunities.

King has previously managed to impress clubs such as Manchester United and Newcastle United, but preferred to stay put with the Gers.

He will be looking to impress Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst whenever given an opportunity in the coming campaign.