Jordan Hackett has revealed that he left his hometown London and joined Newcastle United in order to leave his comfort zone and admitted his mum is not happy with his choice

The 18-year-old has joined the Magpies following his release from Tottenham Hotspur and put pen to paper on a professional contract at St James’ Park.

Hackett participated in a 3-2 friendly win over Rangers B while on trial with Elliott Dickman’s Under-23s in May and despite interest from several clubs he decided to join the Tyneside outfit.

The former Tottenham youngster revealed that he wanted to push himself out of his comfort zone and in order to do that he left London to join the Magpies.

Hackett further added that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe had a significant role in his decision because of his good reputation for developing young players.

“When I was here on trial for the week, I really enjoyed it”, Hackett told Newcastle United’s official site.

“The lads have made me feel welcome from the first day I stepped into the building.

“It was a hard decision to move away from London – my mum didn’t like it – but you have to do what you have to do to make a career in the game and I think this is the best decision for myself”, he added.

“I like Eddie Howe – he’s a good manager who knows what he’s doing – and he likes younger players.

“He was a big factor in joining the club because if I do well, he will take a look at me or think about using me.

“I also felt like I needed a change from London”, he said.

“I knew everything in the city and was getting too comfortable.

“I like being out of the comfort zone in order to push myself.

“It’s a good feeling to sign a contract at such a big, prestigious club.

“It’s going to be a challenge for me but a one I’m looking forward to.”

The 18-year-old defender will continue his development with his new club and he is likely to feature for the club’s Under-21s side when they compete in the Papa John’s Trophy later this year.