Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper believes that new boss Jesse Marsch will use pre-season to drill his own ideas in the Whites stars and rebuild the side in his image.

The Whites are working to reinforce their squad over the summer as they show determination to avoid another season of struggle in the Premier League.

Amidst the departure of Kalvin Phillips and imminent departure of Raphinha, Marsch is set to continue to put his own stamp on the Leeds team as the club completed their fourth summer signing in the form of teenage midfielder Darko Gyabi.

The Leeds captain is of the opinion that the squad are undergoing a rebuild and insists that the manager has brought in players who will assist the team play in the manner in which he desires.

Cooper backed Marsch to do well to implant his vision into the Leeds squad successfully and stressed that everyone in the team will know what was expected of them before the season begins.

“You could say the club’s going to rebuild”, Cooper told Sky Sports News.

“I think Jesse has got his own ideas.

“Jesse’s come in and he does like to play the 4-2-2-2 and it does work for us, maybe we didn’t have the right players at times to do that, but he’s brought in top quality players”, he added.

“Jesse’s brilliant at what he does and is a great coach and I’m sure he’ll drill those ideas into us and come the start of the season we’ll know exactly what we’re going to do.

“He’ll be the first to tell you we didn’t quite produce what he wanted at the end of last season, but I think that was a result of the situation we were in.”

The Whites are claimed to have tabled a bid of €15m in the ongoing transfer window to snare away Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig as a potential replacement for Phillips.