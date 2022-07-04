Leeds United could complete the signings of two more targets before their pre-season tour of Australia, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites have already added three new faces to the first team in Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca, with more incomings expected after the sale of Kalvin Phillips to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Leeds are looking to further sign one defensive midfielder, one forward and one winger before the summer transfer window closes, with Tyler Adams of RB Leipzig, Mohamed Camara of Red Bull Salzburg, Charles De Ketelaere of Club Brugge and Luis Sinisterra of Feyenoord among the ones being targeted.

During the 2021/22 season in all competitions for their respective clubs, Adams made 35 appearances and recorded a solitary assist, while De Ketelaere recorded 18 goals and ten assists from 49 appearances.

The Yorkshire-based club are looking to seal the signings of two of their targets before heading to Australia for their pre-season tour thanks to the £42m windfall that lines the club’s coffers from Phillips’ sale.

Last season, in all competitions for their respective clubs, Camara recorded one goal and five assists from 36 appearances whereas Sinisterra recorded 23 goals and 14 assists from 49 appearances.

Leeds finished the season in 17th place, staving off relegation by the skin of their teeth by beating Brentford away courtesy of goals from wantaway star Raphinha and Jack Harrison.

The Whites will play Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in Australia before returning to play host to Cagliari in their final pre-season fixture.