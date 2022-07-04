Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is currently in talks over a contract extension that will keep him at Anfield beyond the summer of 2024, according to Sky Sports News.

Gomez made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, providing an assist, as they played every possible fixture in the 2021/22 season, narrowly missing out on a continental quadruple.

The centre-back, who can and did play all across the Liverpool back four last season, is highly rated by manager Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hierarchy.

The England international was said to be on the radar of fellow Premier League club Aston Villa, managed by Reds legend Steven Gerrard, but the Merseyside club have yet to receive any concrete offers for the defender.

New sporting director Julian Ward considers the renewal of Gomez’s contract a high priority and talks are under way to ensure it occurs seamlessly.

Gomez has found game time hard to come by with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip ahead of him in the pecking order at the heart of the Liverpool defence.

Liverpool finished a point behind eventual winners Manchester City in the Premier League table and also ended as runners-up in the Champions League, though they won both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

The Reds will start their pre-season fixtures with a game against Manchester United in Thailand and kick off the English season with the Community Shield curtain-raiser against Manchester City.