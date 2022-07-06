Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has issued a note of caution about the players the Whites are signing, despite admitting they look like good additions on paper.

The Whites are working to reinforce their squad over the summer as they show determination to avoid another season of struggle in the Premier League.

Leeds began their summer recruitment drive in earnest with the additions of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, both from Red Bull Salzburg, and Marc Roca from Bayern Munich, while they have just landed Tyler Adams.

Dorigo is pleased with the signings as he thinks they look like quality players who have a good level of experience to bring to Leeds.

However, he warned that Leeds do not yet know how the new signings will perform on the pitch and whether they will get up to speed quickly.

“We’re hoping the players we get, with the experience they have at a top level and international experience, hit the ground running”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“It appears as if we’re getting quality players but, until we’ve seen them on the pitch and how they fit into the system, we won’t know 100 per cent.

“From the outside looking in, though, I think we’ve got some very good ones arriving, players with Champions League experience and quite a few of them, which is good news.”

2022/23 will be a third successive season in the Premier League for Leeds after their promotion following a 16-year absence from the top flight.