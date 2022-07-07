Newcastle United manger Eddie Howe has already told four players at St. James Park they are surplus to requirements for the coming campaign, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies have already made moves in the transfer window, but are expected to do further business in terms of incomings and outgoings over the remaining weeks of the window.

Newcastle are looking to offload out-of-favour players, but have been struggling to attract bids.

Those players not in Howe’s plans going forward though are becoming aware and it has been claimed he has already communicated the message as pre-season gets into full swing.

Howe has told four members of the squad that their services are no longer required at St. James Park.

Freddie Woodman and Issac Hayden have already departed Tyneside this summer and with Howe taking a firm stance more outgoings are likely.

Players such as Karl Darlow and Dwight Gayle have been linked with summer moves and it is clear Howe wants to get shift several players out.

Next season will be Howe’s first full campaign in charge of Newcastle after he succeeded Steve Bruce in the role.