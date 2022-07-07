The centre-back left Elland Road on a season-long loan deal to link up with Rowett at the Den in a bid to clock up senior minutes on a regular basis.
Cresswell has been settling into life at his new home, sweating it out on the training pitch as Millwall continue their pre-season preparations.
Rowett has been able to take a close look at the Whites starlet and has revealed that he has been putting in some strong challenges on his new team-mates in training.
The Lions boss acknowledged that Cresswell, who is still a teenager, has a lot of strength and confidence on the pitch to showcase the physical side of his game
“Even in the first couple of days of training he has put a few of the lads on their backsides”, Rowett was quoted as saying by the South London Press.
“At 19-years-old that takes a bit of confidence and strength.”
Leeds see Cresswell having a long-term future at the club and will hope that he returns to Elland Road as an improved player next summer following a season under the tutelage of Rowett.