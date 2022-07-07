Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that Leeds United loan star Charlie Cresswell has been showing the physical side of his game in training, which is testament to the confidence and strength he has as a player.

The centre-back left Elland Road on a season-long loan deal to link up with Rowett at the Den in a bid to clock up senior minutes on a regular basis.

Cresswell has been settling into life at his new home, sweating it out on the training pitch as Millwall continue their pre-season preparations.

Rowett has been able to take a close look at the Whites starlet and has revealed that he has been putting in some strong challenges on his new team-mates in training.

The Lions boss acknowledged that Cresswell, who is still a teenager, has a lot of strength and confidence on the pitch to showcase the physical side of his game

“Even in the first couple of days of training he has put a few of the lads on their backsides”, Rowett was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

“At 19-years-old that takes a bit of confidence and strength.”

Leeds see Cresswell having a long-term future at the club and will hope that he returns to Elland Road as an improved player next summer following a season under the tutelage of Rowett.