Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale is of the view that Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts is a versatile player with a huge amount of experience.

The Wales international was a bit-part player at Leeds last term and missed the end of the season due to a thigh injury.

Several Championship clubs including Sheffield United were interested in him, but the 23-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal with Queens Park Rangers.

Beale is of the opinion that the 23-year-old’s versatility in the final third will provide his team with many options up front and is convinced that Roberts’ experience will help his side in the upcoming season.

The former Liverpool Under-23 manager explains that he knew Roberts from his academy days and insists that the Welshman is not a replacement for anyone, but rather an upgrade for the team.

“He is very flexible, is at a fantastic age and already has excellent experience”, Beale told Queens Park Rangers’ official site.

“I like hybrid forwards.

“I would say Chris Willock is a hybrid forward – he can play wide, he can play through the middle and he can play as a ten.

“Ilias is the same – he can play on both sides and drop into the middle. Tyler fits into that as well,” he added.

“I knew him as a kid playing as a centre-forward when he was coming through at West Brom, and at Leeds he has been used in all of those attacking positions.

“I can see him as a nine and I can see him as a ten with Chris, Ilias and the other options we have.

“He gives us a lot of options in the final third to play with the players we have got,” he added.

“He isn’t coming in to replace anyone, he is coming here to enhance what we already have.

“It’s exciting.”

Roberts will be looking to make his competitive debut in Queens Park Rangers’ first Championship game of the 2022/23 season against Blackburn Rovers on 30th July.