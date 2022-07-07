Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has stated that there will be more incomings at Ibrox before the current transfer window closes.

The Gers finished the 2021/22 season as Scottish Cup winners but as runners-up in both the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League, with Van Bronckhorst drafted in midway following the departure of Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa.

A majority of the incomings this summer have been additions to the B team as John Souttar is currently the only one to join the first team, with plenty of promotions from the academy also expected.

Van Bronckhorst stressed that some more new signings will be made in the transfer market, particularly in light of Joe Aribo’s imminent departure for the pastures of the Premier League.

“Of course, last season was over, we’re now looking ahead into the new season. We are very focused and prepared for the next season ahead”, Van Bronckhorst said on Sky Sports News.

“And, of course, we still expect some new players coming in.”

Van Bronckhorst admitted that high expectations are par for the course for all who are associated with the Gers, with everyone looking to do their part to help achieve the club’s ambitions.

He also pointed out that August is perhaps the most important month of next season as they will attempt to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, a phase in which current Scottish champions Celtic are guaranteed participation.

“When the season starts with Livingston away, shortly after that we also play in the Champions League, try to get into the group stage”, he added.

“So, it’s going to be a very important month, August. We have to be ready but you know, we are in all the competitions at the start.

“Of course, being the manager, being a player, of Rangers, it comes with expectations. That’s what we all feel and we’re all working hard to achieve all our ambitions.”

Rangers will kick off their season with a visit to play Livingston away and hope they can dislodge perennial rivals Celtic from their perch atop the Scottish Premiership.