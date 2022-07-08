Leeds United loan star Charlie Cresswell has expressed his strong belief that he has what it takes to make it in the Premier League and admitted that the onus is now on him to prove that.

Cresswell was a regular on the bench for Leeds last term in the Premier League and even made five top flight appearances, including one start.

But the defender left Elland Road on loan to join Millwall this summer in search of regular game time, as he was down the pecking order at Leeds, where boss Jesse Marsch has as many as four senior centre-backs at his disposal.

Cresswell acknowledged that he needs to earn Marsch’s trust to earn a spot under him in the top flight and stressed he needs more experience as a centre-back, which is why he joined the Lions on loan.

But the 19-year-old believes he has what it takes to establish himself in the Premier League and admitted it is up to him to prove his worth.

“Centre-backs, especially when they are young, just need games”, Cresswell told the South London Press.

“They need experience, because that’s what all managers want.

“You need to earn that trust.

“I can see why it’s a bit of a steep call for the manager to chuck a 19-year-old into the Premier League.

“But I believe I can do it.

“I believe in myself, I’ve just got to show it now.”

Leeds boss Marsch is keen on giving youngsters a chance in his squad and will hope that Cresswell will return from his loan stint as an improved player, with a lot of senior minutes under his belt.