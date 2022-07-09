Junior Firpo has revealed that Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch and his coaching staff have told him that he can be an aerial goal threat, which is something they are currently working on.

Firpo arrived at Elland Road last summer from Barcelona, but had several spells on the sidelines owing to injury and illness issues.

The right-back did play a part in 25 Premier League outings for the Whites, but questions were raised about his quality on the pitch as he struggled with his form, in what was also a difficult season for his team.

But Firpo is hoping for a better season under Marsch and revealed that the American and his coaching staff have told him that he can score from headers given how high he jumps.

Firpo added that he is working hard on taking his own aerial abilities to the next level, while the whole team are trying to improve their attacking and defending from set-piece scenarios.

“Jesse and the staff always told me that I’m tall enough and I jump a lot so I can score some headers so we are working on it”, Firpo was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I think we are doing good in the set pieces; in both games we did good with offensive and defensive so we keep working on that.”

Leeds are currently ramping up preparations ahead of a third season in the Premier League and are also set to leave for Australia for a pre-season tour.