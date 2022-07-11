Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has expressed his confidence in club’s new arrival Fabio Carvalho as he believes the player will prove his worth on the pitch.

Fulham and Liverpool agreed on a fee in January, but the move fell through on deadline day; the Reds were successful in snapping up the 19-year-old in the ongoing transfer window.

Carvalho played a crucial role in helping the Cottagers earn promotion to the top flight, scoring ten goals and providing an impressive eight assists.

Elliott, who was a team-mate of Carvalho while they were both part of Fulham’s academy, insists that Carvalho will demonstrate his potential on the field.

The young Liverpool winger is of the view that in Carvalho, the club have in their hands a future star and Elliott is eagerly awaiting their reunion on the pitch.

“We’ve had a few chats and he’s asked me a few questions and stuff”, Elliott told Liverpool’s official site.

“He’s a great kid as well as a great player and hopefully we get to see it in a couple of days’ time.

“I can’t say enough about him.

“I’ve said it so many times, I’ll just let him do the talking – which I’m sure he will do”, he said.

“He’s buzzing to be here, he’s fit in really well with the boys.

“I’ve done what I could to help him but, to be honest, I didn’t really need to help him.

“He’s just fit in and everyone’s taken to him already”, he added.

“What a player, by the way.

“So yeah, we have a true superstar on our hands to say the least and I can’t wait to just share the pitch with him and, like the old times, play alongside him, which will be good.”

Carvalho will be looking forward to kicking on with his development at Liverpool, where boss Jurgen Klopp has a good record of promoting young talents to the first team.