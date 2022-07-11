Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is of the view that 18-year-old Calvin Ramsay may be given an opportunity to impress manager Jurgen Klopp in the EFL Cup this season.

Ramsay moved from Aberdeen to Liverpool for a fee in the region of £4.2m on a five-year-deal earlier this summer.

The defender played for the Dons in 22 games last season, recording five assists and won plaudits for his continued development.

Liverpool legend Dalglish is of the opinion that young players should think carefully about the type of club they are joining and insists that Ramsay’s transfer to Liverpool is an ideal one for him because Klopp has a history of providing promising youngsters with first team playing time.

Dalglish believes that Ramsay may well get opportunities in the EFL Cup and he is optimistic that working with the seasoned Liverpool first team will help the 19-year-old raise the bar on his performance.

“The young players should also take into account the type of football club they are moving to”, Dalglish was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“That’s why Calvin Ramsay – who has an injury concern right now – moving to Liverpool is a great one for him.

“Jurgen Klopp has shown that if you have the talent, then a pathway to the first team will be provided.

“Calvin might play in the Carabao Cup this season for the first-team, or he might not.

“But he will train every day with some top professionals, and that will bring his game on leaps and bounds.

Ramsay is with the Liverpool team in Thailand and he will not be participating in their first pre-season friendly against Premier League rivals Manchester United due to an injury concern.