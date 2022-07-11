Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted he will be keeping an eye on what Celtic, Hibernian, Hearts get up to in the transfer market this summer.

The Gers have added John Souttar, Antonio Colak and Tom Lawrence to their squad this summer, whilst losing star midfielder Joe Aribo to Southampton in the Premier League.

Celtic, the reigning Scottish champions, have moved to make the loans of Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maeda permanent, in addition to the signings of Benjamin Siegrist and Alexandro Bernabei.

Van Bronckhorst clarified that while his primary focus will be on his team, he intends to keep an eye on how his rivals fare in the transfer window, given Rangers will face them at some point or the other next campaign.

“We are of course concentrating on Rangers and the development of my team and the players we want to bring in”, Van Bronckhorst was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“But of course we are going to play against Celtic, going to play against Hibs, Hearts, so of course you will keep their development [in mind] as well because eventually you will face them.”

Van Bronckhorst further noted that as part of Rangers’ preparations, it is important to know the qualities and playing style of all their opponents, but highlighted Celtic as their biggest challengers for the Scottish Premiership.

“It is important to be well prepared and know the squad you are playing against and their qualities as well and how they play”, he added.

“That is for all the teams we are playing. But of course Celtic will be the team who will push us for the Championship again.”

Rangers finished last season as runners-up in the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League, but won the Scottish Cup.