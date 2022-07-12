Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has insisted that he never promises any of his players guaranteed starting positions as far as his line-ups go.

Van Bronckhorst has a major dilemma on his hands, to decide who will be first-choice between the sticks during the upcoming campaign.

40-year-old Allan McGregor was recently offered a one-year contract extension by the Gers, but Van Bronckhorst has made no promises to the veteran goalkeeper regarding his playing time.

The Dutch tactician heaped praise on both McGregor and his deputy from last season, Jon McLaughlin, and confirmed that he has not made a decision yet, but is happy about the competition.

“Allan is at an age where he has the most experience in this team, he has been an important player and still is an important player to the squad”, Van Bronckhorst was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“I am also very happy about Jon, you wouldn’t say he is becoming 34.

“He is doing well as well, he did really well in the cup competitions, and they are pushing each other as well to be the first goalkeeper this year.

“I am really happy about the competition but of course finally you have to make your decision.”

Van Bronckhorst went on to add that he would never guarantee any of his players their starting positions, be they experienced or young.

He reiterated that he will need the whole squad, just as he did in the previous campaign where Rangers became runners-up in both the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League, but won the Scottish Cup.

“No I would never do that [make any promises to players]. I would never do that.

“I cannot guarantee any starting positions to any players”, he further noted.

“Of course you have experienced players and young players.

“I think it is a process that is natural in any team sport and eventually we are one team.

“We need the whole squad, as we have seen last year.”

Rangers start the upcoming campaign with a trip to Livingston, which is followed by their fixtures in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, a competition in which rivals Celtic are guaranteed participation in the group stage.

It remains to be seen who gets the nod for the Champions League qualification fixtures, McGregor or McLaughlin, with the latter chosen to start in the abandoned friendly versus Sunderland in Portugal.