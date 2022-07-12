Newcastle United new boy Nick Pope has admitted he needs to fit into the Magpies’ group quickly as team spirit is massive for Eddie Howe’s men

Pope was a standout player for the Burnley team during the 2021/22 campaign, recording nine clean sheets in his 36 Premier League appearances for the club, although he eventually failed to prevent the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship.

The English international left the Clarets in the ongoing transfer window to join the Tyneside giants on a four-year contract for a transfer fee in the region of £10m.

The 30-year-old underlined the significance of understanding the playing styles of his new team-mates as he expressed his eagerness to return to the pitch.

Pope revealed that the group have a strong sense of teamwork and that he is determined to become part of it.

“Games are important. When you start pre-season you look forward to getting back into the games”, Pope told Newcastle United’s official site.

“It’s also important for myself and the group to get a good understanding of each other.

“I need to integrate myself into the team spirit.

“It’s clear that it’s a massive part of the club.

“Getting to know my new teammates and getting some minutes under my belt is something that I’m really looking forward to.”

During the first and second halves of a pre-season game against Gateshead on Saturday, Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow, respectively, played in goal for the Magpies and Pope will be hoping to clock up some playing time against 1860 Munich on Friday.