Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall has declared that he believes new signing Tony Weston, who has joined on loan from Rangers this summer, will be an important player for the Jags in the upcoming campaign.

The Liverpool-born centre-forward scored 21 goals in the Lowland League, the fifth tier of Scottish football, during the 2021/22 season.

Rangers’ B team finished last season in second place in the Lowland League, with the same points tally as Celtic’s B team but a significantly higher goal difference.

McCall emphasised the need to add another striker to the squad, someone who brings different strengths to the table, and is overjoyed to have landed the 18-year-old on loan.

“We’ve been looking for another striker to add to our group and we’re very happy to welcome Tony to the club”, McCall said to Partick Thistle’s official website.

“The numbers tell you that he knows where the back of the net is and at just 18, he’ll be keen to come here and impress.”

McCall is not worried about the potential gulf in quality between the second and fifth tiers of Scottish football, saying that he believes Weston can adapt to his new surroundings fairly quickly.

He further highlighted some of the Rangers youngster’s qualities, such as his pace and agility, which could make for potent weapons in attack.

“He certainly offers something different to Brian Graham and Anton Dowds.

“He’s got a bit more pace and agility and I think we need to have that option in the squad”, he added.

“It’ll be a step up for him, without a doubt, but I believe he’ll be able to adapt and be an important player for us.”

The Jags finished last season in fourth place in the Scottish Championship and lost to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the promotional playoffs at the quarter-final stage.