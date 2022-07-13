Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall has reminded Rangers loanee Cole McKinnon about the need to work extremely hard in order to get back to the position he reached towards the end of last season.

The 19-year-old was handed his first-team debut by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in Rangers’ final league game of the season in May, coming on as a second-half substitute and even going on to score his first goal for the club.

Ahead of the new season though, McKinnon is not part of the Dutch manager’s immediate plans and has thus been sent out on a season-long loan deal to the Scottish Championship side, where he will hope to gather more first-team minutes under his belt.

The Jags’ manager, while expressing his delight with the acquisition of the player, reminded him of the need to boost his levels to get back to the position where he finished last season.

“Cole is a player who is very highly thought of at Rangers so we’re very happy to bring him in on loan for the season”, McCall told his club’s official website following the signing.

“He got a taste of playing Premiership football at the end of last season and impressed during that game but he knows that he’ll need to work extremely hard to get back to that position.

“We’ve spoken a lot about wanting plenty of competition in the squad and adding Cole brings more of that to the midfield.

“We’ve already got a lot of quality in the middle of the park so hopefully adding another talented midfielder only raises the levels further.”

McKinnon will look to kick on under McCall at Partick Thistle and help the side’s promotion push in the Championship.