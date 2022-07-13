Jesse Marsch has taken a moment to praise the Leeds United recruitment team for their work thus far this summer and has not ruled out further additions at left-back in light of Junior Firpo’s injury.

Firpo did not travel to Australia for the pre-season tour and Marsch has confirmed that the Spaniard is set to miss the start of the season.

The left-back took a knock in the friendly win against Blackpool, a game in which he scored, and Marsch expects him to be out for eight weeks while hoping for a speedy recovery.

Though the Whites have other options for the left-back slot, such as Leif Davis, Marsch has not ruled out any further additions to the squad to reinforce that position.

“He’s most likely out for eight weeks. We’re hopeful that it’s a little bit faster because Junior healed really, really quickly last time after the MCL injury”, Marsch was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“We’re looking very closely at Leif Davis and we think he’s done really well.

“We have also other solutions, like Pascal [Struijk] and potentially Jack [Harrison].

“But in the whole process, we were always evaluating what we would need at that position.

“So obviously this highlights that a little bit more clearly and we have time, we have time.”

Marsch heaped praise on the recruitment team for the work they have done this summer as he seeks to rebuild the squad and get them playing his way.

“When it comes to recruitment, I believe that Victor Orta and Gaby Ruiz do an incredible job of looking around the world, understanding what the demands of the style of football that the manager wants to play and then providing really good possibilities as to what those players could be and what the fits could be.”

Leeds finished the 2021/22 season in 17th place, avoiding the drop into the Championship by the skin of their teeth, and will be anxious to avoid a repeat performance this time.