Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford intends to make up for lost time with both club and country after an injury-ravaged campaign in the 2021/22 season.

Bamford amassed a sum total of fewer than 600 minutes in all competitions for the Whites’ first team last season, scoring two goals and laying on three assists.

In Leeds’ first season back in the top flight following a 16-year absence, Bamford scored 17 goals and laid on eight assists, and hopes to recapture that form to ensure he has a seat booked on the plane to Qatar in November for the World Cup.

Bamford confirmed that he wants to make Gareth Southgate’s final 26 for the World Cup, which acted as his primary source of motivation during his recovery.

“It is always tough when you are out injured and have to watch”, Bamford was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.

“But I came back and once I got injured against Wolves, I set in my mind that I have a goal to aim towards and I am trying my best to put myself in contention for the World Cup.

“Every day I was out injured, that was my focus and working hard every day to get back on the pitch.”

The Whites sorely missed Bamford’s goal contributions and were mired in a relegation battle for much of last season, only managing to stave off the drop on the final matchday, via a late winner from Jack Harrison away to Brentford.

Bamford will look to hit the ground running in a manner reminiscent of the 2020/21 season, when he scored in his first three Premier League games and the first four away fixtures.