Manchester United were keen on a move for Raphinha earlier this summer, but Leeds United had no interest in letting him join the Red Devils, according to The Athletic.

Raphinha was a player in-demand this summer, having impressed in both of his Premier League seasons with Leeds.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Newcastle United were all keen on the winger, but he ultimately joined his dream club Barcelona.

However, the Brazilian had even more suitors in the Premier League as Manchester United had him on their transfer radar earlier in the window.

But the Red Devils were ruled out from having a chance of capturing Raphinha as the Whites had no interest in selling him to their arch rivals.

Moreover, Leeds knew the winger would not ask them to allow him to move to Old Trafford as he had his heart set on signing for the Blaugrana.

Kalvin Phillips was another player Manchester United were keen on but he ultimately joined Manchester City from Leeds.

Leeds have already replaced Raphinha with Luis Sinisterra, but are still in the market for attacking reinforcement with a new striker being their priority.