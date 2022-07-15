Leeds United star Liam Cooper has insisted that all the players at the club appreciate the reach of the Whites far outside of England.

The Yorkshire giants are currently on their pre-season tour of Australia and it has given the opportunity for the fans down under to watch Leeds live.

Leeds have already opened the tour with a 2-1 win over local side Brisbane Roar and continue their journey in Australia with matches against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Cooper thinks of himself as lucky to have come to Australia twice in a relatively short amount of time, Leeds having also visited the country in pre-season before the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Leeds star stressed that the players are aware of the passionate fan following there is for the Whites even on the other side of the globe and thinks of it is evidence of their wide horizons.

Speaking to the Australian Associated Press, Cooper said: “I was fortunate to come out here a couple of years ago on the last tour and you really get a feel for the following we’ve got.

“It’s a shame all those fans are on the other side of the world because I’m sure they’d be there if they could during the season.

“We’re definitely aware of the connections and it just shows how far our horizons stretch.”

Leeds’ support in Australia amplified with the success of Mark Viduka at Elland Road from 2000 to 2004 and they continue to enjoy it even now.