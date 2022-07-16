Rangers starlet Cole McKinnon feels that a loan switch to Partick Thistle is the right way to bridge the gap between football in the Lowland League and the Gers’ senior side.

McKinnon completed a loan switch to Firhill recently, dropping down to the Championship to link up with Partick Thistle on a season-long deal.

The midfielder turned out for Rangers’ B team last season in the Lowland League, with the young Gers finishing second in the division.

He feels that there is a gap he needs to bridge before he can push to be involved with Rangers’ first team on a regular basis and believes Partick Thistle are the loan move he needed.

“It took a bit of time actually, I just had to get my new contract out of the way after that was done it went in a matter of time, glad to be here and can’t wait to get started”, McKinnon told Partick Thistle’s official website.

“I had a good season last year with the B team in the Lowland League and it was that gap between stepping up to the first team.

“I had a good few training sessions there [with the first team] and I think the next step is to come here and get experience.”

McKinnon is of the view that he will encounter a good level of football in the second tier and is relishing showing what he can do.

“There’s good football in the Championship and I think this is a good place to come and showcase my talents and I’m looking forward to it.”

Rangers will be keeping a close eye on McKinnon over the course of his loan stint with Partick Thistle.