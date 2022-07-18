Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has showered praise on young starlet Archie Gray for his performances in pre-season and predicted there is more to come from the attacking midfielder.

Gray made 24 appearances for Leeds across the age groups during the 2021/22 season, scoring three goals and making two assists.

The 16-year-old made the bench for the Whites’ final four Premier League fixtures last season as they managed to secure their survival with a late winner away to Brentford on the final matchday.

Dorigo believes that Gray’s performances belied his age, with it exceedingly easy to forget the fact that he is only 16 years old.

“He’s incredibly level-headed, though, and you have to stop and pinch yourself to realise he’s only 16 years of age – still just a kid”, Dorigo wrote in his weekly column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He doesn’t talk like a kid and he certainly doesn’t play like one, so that’s really impressive.”

Dorigo also pointed to the midfielder’s background, which he believes would have primed him for a life in the limelight, and added that he could well become a household name in the near future.

“He’s from good stock, of course, and has been taught well but if anyone can handle being thrust into the limelight it’s Archie Gray”, he added.

“[Jesse] Marsch will give him time to develop and grow but we’re going to see an awful lot more of him in the near future.”

Gray suffered an ankle sprain in the pre-season loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, with its severity yet to be conclusively determined.