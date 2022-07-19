Leeds United star Jamie Shackleton has revealed that he has got a good feeling choosing Millwall as his loan destination and stressed his aim is to help them earn promotion from the Championship.

Shackleton has joined the Lions on a season-long loan from Leeds in a bid to clock up senior minutes on a regular basis.

The 22-year-old is a product of Leeds’ academy set-up and the Millwall move is his first stint away from Elland Road since making his debut for the senior team back in 2018.

Shackleton revealed that he has got a good feeling joining Millwall on loan following a series of talks with his new boss Gary Rowett, which made him realise it was the right move for him.

The Whites loan star stressed that he aims to help the Londoners secure promotion from the Championship, something which he achieved with Leeds under then boss Marcelo Bielsa.

“I’m delighted to be here, the whole process took a little bit longer than I’d probably have liked”, he told Millwall’s Recast channel.

“I wanted to be here as quickly as possible, but ultimately, it’s done now.

“I spoke to him [Rowett] a couple of times before we realised it was the right decision for everyone, you get a good feeling.

“I like to get stuck in, get around and cover as much of the pitch as I can.

“I played in the Championship with Leeds and had a good season, we managed to get promoted – that should be the aim, to do that at Millwall.”

Shackleton’s Leeds team-mate Charlie Cresswell is also at the Den on a season-long loan and the duo could feature for Millwall in their upcoming friendly against Hammarby.