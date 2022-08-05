Rangers new boy Ridvan Yilmaz is sure that he will be able to learn from manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and explained that he is looking forward to playing at Ibrox.

Last season, the 21-year-old left-back caught the eye with his performances at Besiktas, where he made 33 appearances while netting three goals and assisting four.

Rangers brought Yilmaz to Ibrox to replace Calvin Bassey, who left for Ajax in the ongoing transfer window.

Yilmaz has expressed his delight at the sight of Ibrox and admitted that he is looking forward to playing at the historic ground for the Gers.

The 21-year-old has revealed that he will be able to learn from Van Bronckhorst as his new manager used to play in the same position.

Yilmaz, who played in the Champions League group stage for Besiktas last season, also believes that Rangers will be able to produce a positive result in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

“The stadium is really great, and the technique and toughness of the group is really good”, Yilmaz said at a press conference.

“I’ve played for a big club in Turkey and now I’m playing for a big club in Scotland.

“I’m going to really enjoy this and looking forward to playing at another great stadium.

“I’m really happy and proud to be at Rangers.

“Giovanni van Bronckhorst has played left-back and I think I can learn quite a lot from him”, he added.

“We have already spoken about areas I can improve.

“Next Tuesday is an important match for the fans and the club in the Champions League.

“I believe we are capable of getting the positive result we need.”

Van Bronckhorst side will face Kilmarnock in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership match before they take on Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday.