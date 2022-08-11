Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has stressed that Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have enough motivation to beat PSV Eindhoven, like his team-mates had when the Gers beat the Dutch giants in another big Champions League game in 1999.

The Glasgow giants and PSV are set to clash later this month in a playoff tie to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League.

Van Bronckhorst and Ruud van Nistelrooy are close friends and the Rangers boss will be taking on his former team-mate in the big game.

Ferguson reminisced about the time he was part of the Rangers team that beat PSV in the Champions League in 1999 and insisted that they had enough motivation going into the game.

He stressed that the Dutch were shocked that individuals such as Van Bronckhorst and Dick Advocaat decided to leave the Netherlands for Glasgow and stressed that Rangers wanted to prove them wrong.

Ferguson wrote in a column for Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I think the Dutch were in shock that these guys decided to move to Glasgow.

“They could not understand that they did not stay in the Netherlands to play in the Champions League with their Dutch club.

“So, we want into the clash with PSV to prove ourselves and I think now, more than two decades later, it could be a similar story for Van Bronckhorst.”

Van Nistelrooy was part of the PSV team that lost to Rangers in 1999 and Ferguson is hopeful that his luck does not change as a coach as well.

“Come on Ruud.

“Last time you couldn’t stop us as a PSV player, I hope your luck won’t change now that you are the coach.”