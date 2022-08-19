Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has laid into Gabriel Agbonlahor for his attack on the Manchester United squad for their start to the season.

Manchester United have made a horrendous start to the season by losing their first two league games of the Premier League campaign.

They conceded four at Brentford within the first half hour and their players have attracted heavy criticism.

Agbonlahor has been one of the harsher critics of Manchester United and recently attacked the Red Devils stars, accusing them of having a weak mentality for losing at Brentford in a meek way.

However, Klopp heard the former striker and indicated that he has an issue with the way Agbonlahor has criticised the Manchester United players.

He stressed that he did not see much of Agbonlahor’s strong mentality when his Villa side lost 6-0 to Liverpool at Anfield at the start of his reign.

The Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “He lost 6-0 here with Villa in my first season.

“I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch.

“What he said about United in that show, I was close to calling in and telling him you forgot completely that you were a player.”

Liverpool have drawn their first two league games and will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.