Fixture: Napoli vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Italian giants Napoli in the Champions League this evening.

The Reds head to Italy to kick off their group stage campaign in the Champions League and are coming up against familiar foes in the shape of Napoli.

Liverpool played Napoli in the Champions League in both 2018 and 2019, losing in Italy on both occasions.

The Reds continue to be without captain Jordan Henderson, who is injured, while Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabio Carvalho are also not available.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool tonight, while at the back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool field Fabinho, James Milner and Harvey Elliott, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

Jurgen Klopp has options on the bench if he wants to make changes, including Darwin Nunez and Arthur.

Liverpool Team vs Napoli

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips