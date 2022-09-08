Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has insisted that Alexander Isak is a smart player who will find a way to adapt his game to the needs of Newcastle United and already has the qualities needed to succeed in the Premier League.

Newcastle broke their transfer record to snare Isak away from Real Sociedad last month and the forward scored on his debut for the club against Liverpool.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle are convinced that they have signed a player with great potential who is going to grow with the club in the coming years.

Merino played alongside Isak at La Real and believes he has already made an impression at Newcastle very early into his career in England.

He stressed that Isak has the mindset to adapt to the needs of his team and pointed out that he did the same when he first joined Real Sociedad in 2019.

The Spaniard believes his pace and strength already make him an ideal forward for the Premier League and is certain that he is going to be a massive success at Newcastle.

Merino told The Athletic: “Alex has already started well.

“His mindset is very good.

“He can adapt to whatever you tell him.

“When he came here, he had to adapt to a very specific system of playing where he had a specific role to make an exact movement when the ball was in a certain position.

“Being from Sweden and being able to adapt showed how smart he is.

“With his abilities, his speed and strength, the Premier League is a good place for him.

“He’ll be great for the Magpies!”

Isak is expected to lead the line for Newcastle when they will take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.