Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has insisted that he does not believe the Reds owners have not backed Jurgen Klopp properly in the transfer market.

Liverpool have made a poor start to the season, which has seen them win just two of their opening seven games of the campaign.

Some Reds fans have directed their ire towards the Liverpool owners as they feel that Klopp was not properly backed in the transfer window last summer.

It was only towards the end of the window when Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan, and that following an injury to Jordan Henderson, despite the suggestion all summer that they needed a midfielder.

However, Murphy insisted that he does not believe the narrative as from his point of view, the Liverpool manager has had the backing from the owners.

He pointed out that the new owners have strengthened in defence and attack over the last couple of summers and have had cover brought in for the full-back spots as well.

The former Red conceded that maybe they could have done more, but he stressed that signing an expensive midfielder could have hampered the development of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “No [FSG have not let Klopp down in the transfer window].

“A few people have jumped on this about the transfer policy this summer, but I don’t remember reading any articles or talking about what they are lacking in defence or midfield.

“They bought in Konate for £50m to help with Matip, Gomez and Virgil van Dijk. They have brought in full-backs to cover the two they have got.

“They have spent £85m on a striker to try and fill the void left by Mane’s goals and assists that they are going to miss.

“Where haven’t they backed him?

“Ideally, you give him more money to go and get another one, but that stunts the growth of someone like Harvey Elliott or Carvalho.

“We wouldn’t be seeing Harvey Elliott if they keep buying £30m to £50m midfielders. Where do you stop with that?

“Do they want Liverpool to turn into another Manchester City? They can’t. They have to find a way to do it differently.”

Klopp has admitted that his team might need to reinvent themselves in order to turn their form around.