QPR boss Michael Beale has admitted he is sad to see Thomas Tuchel leave the Premier League as he feels the German is a master coach, but is happy to see Graham Potter get a chance at Chelsea.

Tuchel was surprisingly sacked by Chelsea earlier this week amid the Blues’ lacklustre start to the season and suggestions he was not seeing eye to eye with the club’s new owners.

Chelsea quickly turned to Potter as his replacement and tempted the English tactician from the south coast to Stamford Bridge.

QPR boss Beale is pleased to see Potter get an opportunity to manage one of the country’s top clubs and tipped his hat to Brighton for allowing him to develop.

Beale though is sad to see Tuchel leave as he considers him an elite boss and believes he more than proved it in the Champions League by reaching the final twice with two different sides.

“Congrats Graham Potter, amazing journey, it’s rare for an English coach to get a top 6 job, even better to see someone with his coaching journey achieve it”, he wrote on Twitter.

“Big credit goes to the owners/board at Brighton also.

“Lots of young homegrown managers throughout our leagues right now.

“Tuchel – a master coach and sad to see him leave the PL.

“His level can be seen in reaching two CL finals in two seasons, with two very different clubs and playing in two very different ways/styles.

“That showed everyone his quality.”

Tuchel is likely to soon field a host of offers to return to the game, but it remains to be seen what challenge tempts the German back into the dugout next.