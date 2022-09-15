Former Newcastle United star Jose Enrique is of the view that the Magpies winger Allan Saint-Maximin is capable of playing for any major club if he can find consistency in his game.

Saint-Maximin made 37 appearances last season in all competitions for Newcastle, scoring five goals, while providing five assists and helping his side secure an eleventh place finish in the Premier League.

The 25-year old has begun his new season with impressive form, netting one goal and providing two assists before missing the last two games due to a hamstring injury.

Enrique praised the 25-year-old winger for his talent but thinks he needs to work on keeping consistency with his form.

The ex-Newcastle player stated that Saint-Maximin can play for any major team in England if he develops consistency in his game and is of the opinion that the Frenchman can crush any defender in the world when he is in form.

“With the talent and quality that Allan-Saint Maximin has, he can go as far as he wants in his career”, Enrique told Lord Ping.

“He has to be consistent because that’s what he’s been lacking.

“When he is in form he can destroy any defender in the world.

“If he’s able to become consistent, he can play for Liverpool, Man City or anywhere in the world that he wants.”

Saint-Maximin suffered a hamstring injury during Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against Wolves.

The Magpies are next in action against Bournemouth on Saturday at St James’ Park.