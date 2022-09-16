Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stressed that he would not be where he is currently if not for the conspicuous role fellow Premier League club Bournemouth played in his life.

Howe took over as the manager of the Magpies early last November when they were situated at the foot of the table and oversaw the turnaround that saw Newcastle finish in eleventh place.

The 44-year-old tactician resigned at the end of the 2019/20 season from his position as the Bournemouth manager after their relegation but they are the Magpies’ next opponents on Saturday.

Howe was quick to point out during his pre-match press conference that the primary reason he finds himself in charge at St. James’ Park is his stint at Bournemouth, where he led them to the Premier League all the way from League Two.

The Magpies’ manager expressed his gratitude to everyone associated with the Cherries but also added that while the occasion is not lost on him, his charges will be playing to win.

“I wouldn’t be sat in this position now if it wasn’t for AFC Bournemouth”, Howe said.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone there and, obviously, we’re competing to win the game and desperate to do so but it will be a special game for us.”

Newcastle are presently situated in eleventh place in the Premier League table, with Bournemouth level on points but two places below due to their goal difference.