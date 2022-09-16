Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has remained coy on the fitness status of three of his star players in Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson.

The postponement of the Premier League games last weekend allowed Newcastle to have more time to get their best players back to fitness.

Saint-Maximin has missed their last three league games due to a hamstring injury and is reportedly expected to not be involved for the Bournemouth clash on Saturday.

Wilson and Guimaraes have also been nursing injuries but Howe remained non-committal on the involvement of any of the three players this weekend.

He stressed that they are coming along nicely when it comes to their recovery but is not keen to discuss whether any of them will take to the pitch at St. James’ Park against Bournemouth.

Asked about the injury status of the three players, the Newcastle boss said in a press conference: “Everyone has improved.

“I’ll leave my team news until the time when we get it. It’s been a slightly difficult period for us, but we’re coming out of it.

“They are big players for us. We need them back.”

It remains to be seen whether any of Guimaraes, Allan-Maximin and Wilson is in the Newcastle squad against Bournemouth.