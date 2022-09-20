Leeds United new boy Rasmus Kristensen has admitted that he joined the Whites because of his desire to test himself at a higher level and revealed that the Yorkshire outfit had a good plan for him.

The 25-year-old right-back has previously worked with Jesse Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg and opted for a reunion with his former boss at Elland Road this summer.

Kristensen signed a five-year deal with the Yorkshire outfit and upon his arrival quickly established himself as a regular first-team player at Leeds.

The Danish international revealed that he wanted to challenge himself week in and week out at a higher level and admitted that Leeds United seemed to him to be the right fit with his former Salzburg coach Marsch in charge of the Yorkshire outfit.

Kristensen further added that Leeds presented him with an excellent plan and emphasised his belief that playing well in the Premier League will improve his chances of being selected for the Danish World Cup squad.

“I wanted to challenge myself and play at a higher level on a daily basis, every single weekend and midweek, so there is at least the possibility of that in England, and it was an insanely good fit with Leeds in relation to my former coach, Jesse Marsch”, Kristensen told Danish outlet Bold.

“The plan was good for me. Then the World Cup also came into play.

“I felt that if I were to become even more World Cup relevant, I would have to try myself on the very highest stage, so that was also part of the considerations.

“So all in all, it was a decision.”

The 25-year-old is currently with the Denmark national team and will take on Croatia on Thursday in a Nations League clash in Zagreb.