Former Leeds United striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that the Whites have been absolutely unbelievable of late and bemoaned the international break arriving to check their momentum.

Jesse Marsch’s men recorded an impressive win over Chelsea towards the end of August, but have since hit choppier waters with no win in their last three Premier League matches.

The recent break due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by the international break, means Leeds are in the midst of a month-long spell without football.

Hasselbaink revealed that he has seen a real spark in Marsch’s side and feels that the Whites have been a breath of fresh air this season.

The former Leeds striker is of the view that the Whites had momentum and now the break has arrived at just the wrong time; he hopes they can pick up where they left off in early October.

“I think they’ve been a breath of fresh air”, Hasselbaink was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I think they’ve been absolutely magnificent until now.

“The break for them is coming at the wrong time I think because they have the momentum, they’ve been playing well.

“They’ve been playing really good football, they’ve been playing really good pressing football, energetic going forward.

“I’m very impressed with them. Long may it continue.

“I didn’t think that the break was coming at the right time for them.

“Hopefully they can pick it back up and keep on going.”

Leeds will face Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Elland Road next Sunday following the international break, as they look to return to winning ways heading into a busy October.