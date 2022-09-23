Newcastle United are keen to see Eddie Howe become their own version of Sir Alex Ferguson going forward, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies are tenth in the Premier League table, have drawn five of their seven league games and have won only once this season.

Newcastle’s slow start to the season has led to speculation over Howe’s long-term future at the club despite the club insisting that he is their man.

The club invested heavily in Howe and he even signed an improved contract this year to pledge his future to Newcastle.

And it has been claimed that Newcastle want Howe to be their long-term manager and emerge as their own Ferguson.

The legendary Scot battled doubts at the start of his reign at Manchester United before forging an era of dominance for the club.

Newcastle are keen to see Howe emerge stronger from the start of the season and take the club to new heights.

The club want him to remain in place as their manager for the foreseeable future despite suggestions Newcastle will eventually go for a big-name manager.