Brighton & Hove Albion star Adam Webster has admitted that the Seagulls have not had the ideal preparation for the game against Liverpool this weekend.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard, Robert Sanchez were among the Brighton players called up to their respective national teams over the international break.

Brighton have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager, but going into his first match, he will have only had a short amount of time to get ready for it.

Webster thinks De Zerbi will get time to implement his ideas eventually, but for the Liverpool game, due to the international break, Brighton will not get many training sessions together.

Speaking to Brighton’s official site, Webster said: “I am sure over time he will implement what he wants to, but it’s been weird as not everyone has been here because of the international break and we won’t have too many sessions all together before the game against Liverpool.”

After facing Liverpool, Brighton have the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea to contend with in October, but Webster is not panicking as he thinks the Seagulls get some of their best results against top-end teams.

“We’ve got some of the big team(s) in October, but they’re the games you look forward to at the start of the season”, Webster added.

“We always seem to do quite well against the big teams and we want that to continue.”

Liverpool themselves had some of their first-team regulars not only called up but feature in important matches during the international break.

Virgil van Dijk who scored the only goal against Belgium for the Netherlands to help them reach the final four of the Nations League.