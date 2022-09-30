Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted Sven Botman’s decision to refuse a call-up to play for his country and work at St. James Park has paid off.

Botman has 12 previous appearances for Netherlands Under-21s and was called up again as part of the Dutch youth side over the international break.

However, the centre-back refused to take part in the friendlies organised for the Dutch team and instead decided to stay at Newcastle to focus on his club career for the time being.

Howe thinks the issue of Botman not joining the Netherlands camp has been blown out of proportion, explaining that the centre-back did not want to pause his development at Newcastle.

The Magpies boss believes it was the right decision on Botman’s part as the two weeks’ work he has done has benefitted him.

“Everything gets blown out of all proportion”, Howe said in a press conference, when asked about Botman’s decision.

“I think Sven wanted to continue his learning and development here as he adjusts to the league.

“He’s done that really well and from the two weeks he’s had with us, he’s trained excellently and it has benefitted him.”

Botman found himself on the bench for two of Newcastle’s last three games and he will be hoping that his decision to work at his club over the break pays off with more game time.