Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that had the international break come right after the 4-1 mauling at Napoli’s hands then his players would be returning to Anfield with a different attitude.

A good number of Klopp’s first team squad played during the international break, barring some absentees due to injury and a few other notable exceptions.

The Reds played only one Premier League game in the whole of September, the stalemate against local rivals Everton, and will play host to fourth-placed Brighton on Saturday.

Klopp pointed to the Ajax game in the Champions League, which was their last fixture before the international break, and praised his charges for reacting positively as well as displaying the right amount of intensity.

The proponent of Gegenpressing added that their challenge now is to do that consistently and expressed his gratitude that the last game before the international break was not the trip to Naples, noting that the mood in the Liverpool camp would have been significantly different had that been the case.

“Majority of my players played [during the international break]. We didn’t play [a Premier League game for about three weeks or so], true, but they played”, Klopp said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Brighton game.

“The Brazilians, not so much. We never are looking for excuses, this is for sure not a moment where we think about that.

“We have to show consistency.

“Thank God the last game we played against Ajax was a good game.

“We showed the right reaction. We showed the right intensity.

“We left, pretty much, in a positive mood. Imagine if our last game would have been Napoli. Wow! That would be a great international break!

“That’s where we have to go from.”

Liverpool will be looking for their third Premier League win of the campaign when Brighton, under new management, come to call.