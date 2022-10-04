Rangers full-back Borna Barisic has outlined that the Gers’ objectives for the clash with Liverpool at Anfield will not include defending for the 90 minutes but rather to try and win.

The Gers come into their Champions League on the back of a thumping 4-0 win at Hearts whereas the Reds dropped points for the fifth time in seven Premier League games.

Liverpool drew 3-3 at Anfield with Brighton, trailing 2-0 at one point before leading 3-2, only to concede the equaliser towards the end of the game.

Barisic admitted that Rangers are not going into the game with the plan to defend throughout, but rather to try and play their game in order to eke out a victory.

The Croatian full-back added that they are all well aware of the damage Liverpool can do at Champions League level but pointed out that the Gers will not be shying away from the challenge.

“We know we are facing a top team and a very good opponent with a lot of qualities but we have our qualities also – we want to give them a hard match”, Barisic said to RangersTV.

“We want to play, we want to try and score goals and in the end we want to win the game.

“We will see what will happen but we didn’t come here just to defend for sure.

“Everything will be important in this game because this is the highest level in Europe so we need to have everything and we will see what is going to happen.”

Rangers have found adapting to the demands of Champions League football to be tough so far and will be hoping for a turnaround this evening.