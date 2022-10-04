Mark Lawrenson feels it is clear to see the difference in the level of cash Liverpool and Rangers have had to spend, after he watched the Reds beat the Gers 2-0 at Anfield.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah secured all three points for Liverpool from the Champions League encounter, in which they were dominant.

Rangers have found it difficult to compete in the Champions League so far, now losing all of their group games, against Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool.

Reds legend Lawrenson thinks if had not been for the heroics of goalkeeper Allan McGregor then Rangers could have lost four or five nil.

He admits that Rangers need to switch between Scottish Premiership and the Champions League, which is a tough ask given the respective levels, and insists Liverpool are effectively shopping in a more expensive market than the Gers.

“It could have been four or five nil without the goalkeeper”, Lawrenson said post match on LFC TV.

“I don’t know who they play at the weekend, but they will play at a lower level, unless it’s Celtic, and then have to raise it again when they play us [next week].

“Look at the cost of the players they bring in.

“They are shopping at Aldi.

“We’re not at Harrods yet, Manchester City are, but we’re at John Lewis.

“That is the difference and it is a massive difference.”

It remains to be seen how much Rangers can raise their level when Liverpool visit Ibrox, as they attempt to pick up their first points of their Champions League group stage campaign.