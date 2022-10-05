Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Liverpool frontman Darwin Nunez looks like a good striker but advocated patience as he believes it might take the Uruguay international about a half season to get into his groove and score goals regularly.

Nunez started the Champions League tie against Rangers at Anfield, which the Reds won 2-0, leaving the Gers with a mountain to climb to enjoy European competition after the World Cup in November.

The 23-year-old forward could not find the back of Allan McGregor’s net in the 80 minutes that he got out on the pitch.

Agbonlahor stressed that the Uruguayan looked hungry and got into goalscoring positions with regularity, though his finishing was a little suspect on the night.

The former Aston Villa captain believes that Nunez is still getting used to unfamiliar surroundings as well as new team-mates and thinks it futile to compare the 23-year-old to the force of nature that Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has proved to be.

Agbonlahor noted that it might, in all probability, take the Reds striker about a half season or so to be among the goals on a regular basis while adding that he has all the makings of a good striker.

“I thought he looked hungry. You know, he’s trying to get into positions to score goals”, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“His finishing wasn’t at the level that you’d expect but he’s still new, basically, to the Premier League, getting used to these players as well, in different competitions like the Champions League but I think he’ll come good.

“And you’ve got to be patient sometimes.

“I think we saw Haaland come to the Premier League and be this alien of a footballer scoring all sorts of goals.

“It might take Nunez half a season to get into it and start getting his goals.

“But when you’ve got Jota, Diaz, Salah, Trent, Jordan Henderson – one of the balls Jordan Henderson played to him, I don’t think anyone’s seen it but Jordan Henderson, sort of lofted it over and he took it down and McGregor made the save.

“But I think he’ll come good.

“Looks like a good striker.”

Nunez has yet to add to his tally of two goals in a Liverpool shirt, with them coming on his Liverpool debut in the Community Shield game and his Premier League bow at Fulham.